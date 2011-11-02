WASHINGTON Nov 2 U.S. officials are discussing how they might help a wider range of homeowners refinance by drawing on lessons from a mortgage relief effort targeted at borrowers who owe more than their home is worth, a top U.S. housing official said on Wednesday.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said the idea would be to help homeowners who have ample equity but have had trouble refinancing.

"There is a real opportunity to improve and increase refinancing more broadly given where interest rates are," Donovan told reporters. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)