WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The regulator for Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is falling behind in
efforts to oversee the two mortgage giants, without enough
examiners to develop sound risk controls, a government watchdog
reported on Friday.
Two separate reports released by the Federal Housing
Finance Agency's (FHFA) Office of Inspector General pointed to
various shortfalls at the regulator for the mortgage giants.
In one report, the inspector general faulted FHFA for
missing opportunities to implement "an acceptable and effective
operational risk management program" between 2006 and early
2011 at Fannie Mae. Stronger internal risk controls could have
signaled irregularities at the company that led to the
robo-signing foreclosure scandal last year, the report found.
"FHFA repeatedly found that Fannie Mae had missed
regulator-established deadlines for it to create and implement
an acceptable and effective operational risk management
program," the report stated. "Some of those law firms allegedly
engaged in fraudulent practices, such as filing false documents
in foreclosure proceedings."
FHFA has been acting as the independent regulator of Fannie
and Freddie for three years. The government took over the
companies, which are known as government-sponsored enterprises
(GSE), in September 2008 at the height of the financial crisis
when they were hit hard by soured home loans.
A separate report from the inspector general pointed to
missteps taken by the regulator in the supervision of housing
inventory on the books at both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
As foreclosures surged beginning in 2008, the inventory of
repossessed homes at the two firms increased by more than six
times, the report said, yet FHFA had "yet to conduct a targeted
examination" of how the companies managed the real-estate owned
properties (REO).
REO properties represent "a significant financial risk to
the enterprises" as they absorb money from the companies to
maintain, the report stated.
"These costs increase the longer it takes to resell the
REO, and all the while the value of the properties may be
declining," the report stated.
The report also singled out FHFA for failing to monitor
Fannie and Freddie's law firms that provided various services
related to foreclosure documents. The lack of proper
examination of the law firms led to the discovery of "false
documents in foreclosure proceedings," the report read.
The "robo-signing" of mortgage documents forced Fannie and
Freddie to put a moratorium on foreclosures in the summer of
2010.
"To its credit, however, FHFA has recognized these capacity
shortfalls, developed plans to address them, and is in the
process of implementing those plans," the report stated.
The Obama administration's housing rescue effort, the Home
Affordable Modification Program (HAMP), led to further woes at
the regulator when it diverted staff to the project in 2009 and
2010.
Fannie and Freddie administered the HAMP program on behalf
of the Treasury Department, the report stated, and as a result,
"examiners responsible for monitoring the enterprises' credit
risks were diverted from their normal tasks" to work on HAMP.
The inspector general found FHFA's team of 120 nonexecutive
examiners not fully accredited, leaving shortfalls in the
quality of their work. However, this year, FHFA was aiming to
hire 26 new examiners and increase its staff by about 22
percent.
Despite FHFA's plans to establish an examiner accreditation
program and bulk up its staff, "there may still be too few
examiners," the report stated, "to ensure the efficiency and
effectiveness of its examination program."
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)