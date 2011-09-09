WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The regulator for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Friday it is reviewing existing mortgage relief programs in an attempt to work with the Obama administration to expand efforts to help troubled borrowers.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement that it is attempting to reach more borrowers and help them take advantage of record low interest rates. The regulator said it is looking to see if more borrowers can change the terms of their loans under the existing Home Affordable Refinance Program, also known as HARP.

"FHFA is carefully reviewing the mechanics of the HARP program to identify possible enhancements that would reduce barriers for borrowers," the agency said in a statement.

President Barack Obama said in a speech to Congress on Thursday that a refinancing initiative "would put more than $2,000 a year in a family's pocket and give a lift to an economy still burdened by the drop in housing prices." (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)