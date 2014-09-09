(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Real Estate Investment Trusts
are an "important source" of private capital for housing,
although they can pose risks to the Federal Home Loan Bank
System through their captive insurance subsidiaries, a senior
U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.
The official, Treasury counselor Michael Stegman, said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the North Carolina Bankers
Association that the Treasury had not taken a position on a
regulatory proposal that would shut captive insurers out of the
FHLB system.
But he noted some benefits of their inclusion.
"It is true that funding REITs through their captive
insurance subsidiaries poses potential incremental risks to the
FHLB system," Stegman said.
"However, many of the activities that REITs engage in appear
to be aligned with the FHLB System's core mission, and represent
an important source of private capital that should be at the
core of the U.S. housing finance system," he added.
The 12 Federal Home Loan Banks are cooperatives that provide
low-cost funding to their financial institution members with the
goal of fostering community lending.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the
system, issued a proposed rule a week ago that would phase out
the FHLB membership of so-called captive insurers and bar new
captive insurers from becoming members. Captive insurers are
wholly owned entities of a company that are created to insure
the company against risks.
