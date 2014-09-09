(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Real Estate Investment Trusts are an "important source" of private capital for housing, although they can pose risks to the Federal Home Loan Bank System through their captive insurance subsidiaries, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official, Treasury counselor Michael Stegman, said in remarks prepared for delivery to the North Carolina Bankers Association that the Treasury had not taken a position on a regulatory proposal that would shut captive insurers out of the FHLB system.

But he noted some benefits of their inclusion.

"It is true that funding REITs through their captive insurance subsidiaries poses potential incremental risks to the FHLB system," Stegman said.

"However, many of the activities that REITs engage in appear to be aligned with the FHLB System's core mission, and represent an important source of private capital that should be at the core of the U.S. housing finance system," he added.

The 12 Federal Home Loan Banks are cooperatives that provide low-cost funding to their financial institution members with the goal of fostering community lending.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the system, issued a proposed rule a week ago that would phase out the FHLB membership of so-called captive insurers and bar new captive insurers from becoming members. Captive insurers are wholly owned entities of a company that are created to insure the company against risks. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)