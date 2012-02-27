(Corrects second paragraph to say applications, not bids, are

WASHINGTON Feb 27 A federal regulator for
mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
on Monday provided more details on how
private investors can become partners in the government's plan
to convert foreclosed homes into rentals.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) outlined the first
foreclosed properties that would be put up for sale, and said
prequalified investors could now submit applications to
demonstrate their financial capacity, experience and specific
plans for purchasing pools of the properties held by Fannie Mae.
The first pilot bulk sale involves almost 2,500 foreclosed
properties and covers real estate that would be pooled into
portfolios in eight of the hardest-hit areas. They include
Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and parts of
Florida.
"This is an important step toward increasing private
investment in foreclosed properties to maximize value and
stabilize communities," said FHFA Acting Director Edward
DeMarco.
The plan is part of U.S. President Barack Obama's
broader efforts to shore up the housing market and lessen the
pain of foreclosures.
The administration began soliciting ideas from investors
this past summer on how to convert foreclosed homes to rentals
as the government now owns about 215,000 repossessed properties.
During the pilot phase, Fannie Mae will offer qualified
investors different types of assets, including rental
properties, vacant properties and non-performing loans. The
first transaction will be announced in the near term, the FHFA
said.
Prospective investors will need to provide the mortgage
lender with "specific plans" for purchasing pools of Fannie Mae
foreclosed properties.
