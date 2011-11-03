* FHFA: will target REO-to-rental program to communities

* Agency not looking for overarching national model

* Fannie, Freddie have drawn $145 bln in Treasury funds

By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator said on Thursday that its efforts to unload government-owned foreclosed properties for conversion into rentals would be tailored to specific communities.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the two taxpayer-owned mortgage finance firms, is poring over nearly 4,000 public responses on how to entice investors to buy these vacant properties and turn them into rental units.

"We are looking for alternatives that will maximize value to taxpayers and increase private investments in the housing market," FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco said to a House of Representatives' subcommittee.

U.S. housing officials have focused their assistance to the battered housing sector on mortgage relief for borrowers who owe more than their homes are worth and efforts to stabilize communities hard-hit by foreclosures.

Now, attention is shifting toward managing the glut of repossessed homes, so-called real-state owned properties, that are held by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

DeMarco said FHFA is looking for ways to reduce the REO portfolios of the two massive finance firms in "a cost-effective manner."

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration own close to 200,000 properties, about one-third of the country's REO pool. Several money managers with large fixed income funds are interested in that inventory, according to sources.

DeMarco said his agency is not aiming to develop a single, national program for these properties, but instead would seek to design a program that took into account local needs.

"We are most interested in proposals tailored to the needs and economic conditions of local communities," he said.

The federal government seized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in September 2008 amid mounting losses from mortgages. The two firms have drawn $145 billion in taxpayer support and are under political pressure to make sure they maximize returns from properties they hold.

DeMarco also said FHFA needs to consider how the two government-sponsored enterprises "should be structured and make investments in business platforms and human capital in the face of an uncertain future," given that the Obama administration and Congress plan to eventually wind them down.

A key challenge in developing a REO-to-rental program would be finding big enough blocks of properties in specific geographic areas that could be sold at one time. FHFA will also need to find the appropriate financing incentives to make the program attractive to large institutional investors. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)