* The shrinking supply of starter homes can't meet rising
demand
* Land and labor costs have spiked since the 2007-08 housing
crash
* Builders seeking profits are turning to more expensive
homes
* Wall Street has bought up and rented out thousands of
homes
By David Randall and Nichola Groom
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 Seeking a yard for
her two dogs and proximity to her new government job, Alison
Owen set out to buy a home this spring in the hot market of
Austin, Texas.
Owen's real estate agent warned the 28-year-old that she
would face stiff competition in the market for entry-level homes
- and he wasn't kidding.
Owen had to offer $215,000 for a property listed at $198,000
to fend off at least nine other bidders for the
1,200-square-foot home in the sought-after neighborhood of Wells
Branch.
"I definitely spent a lot more than I thought I was going to
spend," Owen said.
Similar scenarios are playing out across the United States.
Low interest rates and an improving job market have created a
wave of prospective first-time home buyers, but they're being
stymied by a dearth of available starter homes.
Nationwide, the inventory of homes costing $250,000 or less
fell more than 12 percent between June 2015 and June 2016,
according to the National Association of Realtors.
The shortage stems from higher labor, land and building
permit costs that have caused construction companies to focus on
higher-end homes that bring more profit. In addition,
institutional investors are snapping up affordable homes by the
thousands in select markets nationwide and converting them to
rentals.
The shrinking supply of affordable homes is one economic
trend among many that is conspiring against younger workers and
families in building wealth as their parents once did.
Real average hourly wages of often debt-laden college
graduates fell between 2000 and 2014, according to the Economic
Policy Institute, while the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home
Price Index jumped more than 25 percent, adjusted for inflation,
over the same period.
Younger workers who can afford to save for a down payment,
meanwhile, are forced into bidding wars for the dwindling number
of houses they can afford. Some decide instead to strain their
budgets for a home that would have been traditionally considered
a trade-up.
Over the past four years, the number of entry-level homes
for sale - defined as those priced in the lower third of a local
market - has fallen by 34 percent, according to a Reuters
analysis of data compiled by listings firm Trulia.
The market is even tighter in many cities. In Salt Lake City
the average number of starter homes on the market has fallen by
83% since 2012, and in San Diego by 71.5%. Cambridge, Mass. and
Portland Ore. have both seen drops of more than 60%.
THE NEW RENTING REALITY
Between 2006 and 2014, the number of single-family homes
occupied by renters jumped by about 34 percent, according to the
U.S. Census Bureau, a shift that had its roots in the subprime
mortgage crisis.
After the housing crash, institutional investors rushed to
buy undervalued and foreclosed homes and convert them to
rentals.
Corporations or companies now own nearly one fifth of all
homes priced under $300,000 that are not occupied by their
owners, according to property data firm ATTOM Data Solutions,
though investor purchases have slowed since peaking in 2013.
At least five publicly traded real estate investment trusts
in the U.S. exclusively own single-family rental homes. American
Homes 4 Rent - which began trading in 2012 and is
currently the largest publicly-traded REIT dealing in
single-family homes - owns nearly 38,000 properties in more than
20 states. Its shares have risen more than 40 percent in the
last year.
The REIT was founded by self-storage billionaire B. Wayne
Hughes, and top shareholders include The Vanguard Group and J.P.
Morgan Asset Management, according to public filings.
Meanwhile, Blackstone Group in July announced plans
for a public stock offering of Invitation Homes - now the
largest U.S. single-family home rental company. Blackstone has
invested $8.7 billion in its 45,000-home portfolio since
founding it in 2012.
Large-scale investors often make all-cash offers when
purchasing houses, and they can more easily outbid individual
buyers.
Laura Medina, 25, a human resources manager who attended a
recent grand opening of a starter-home community in Jurupa
Valley, California, said she has lost bidding wars over six
months of looking for a home for herself and her son.
"There are a lot of investors out there," she said.
The promise of a stable income from increasing rents has
also turned many individuals into "accidental landlords" who
rent out their homes when they move rather than sell them,
according to NAR economist Lawrence Yun.
The growing number of renters makes investing in rental
housing attractive. Young adults aged 18 to 34 earn $2,000 less
per year today than they did in 1980, after adjusting for
inflation, according to the Census Bureau, and they have amassed
record levels of student debt.
Outstanding student loan debt totaled $1.2 trillon in the
fourth quarter of 2015 - trailing only mortgage debt among all
consumer debt categories, according to the New York Fed. The
average student loan monthly payment has jumped 50 percent in
constant dollars, to $351, over the last 10 years.
Both factors have contributed to young people entering the
housing market later. A survey released in June by the NAR found
that 71 percent of non-homeowners who carry student debt said it
had delayed them from buying a home.
SLOW CONSTRUCTION
As individual and institutional landlords have siphoned off
rentals at the low end of the market, new construction has been
slow to meet the demand from homebuyers.
As of June, housing starts on single-family homes were on
track to hit 778,000 this year, far below levels of more than a
million starts per year during the 1990s and early 2000s.
That's in part because new home construction remains
depressed coming out of the recession, when builders retreated
and many construction workers found other lines of work.
The resulting labor shortage continues, and is one factor
slowing builders, along with higher land costs and tight
construction financing, said National Association of Home
Builders economist Rob Dietz.
Average residential land values are up about 79 percent over
the last four years, to a level last seen when the housing
market peaked in 2007 and 2008, according to the Lincoln
Institute for Land Policy.
The cost of building a new home, including permit fees,
labor and materials, meanwhile, has jumped to 61.8 percent of
the cost of an average single-family home, compared with 48.1
percent in 2007.
Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc, one of America's
largest home construction firms, says that market forces have
pushed it into building more expensive homes.
First-time buyers make up 32 percent of Pulte's business
today, down from 40 percent just five years ago. And the company
has refocused its entry-level homes at a higher average price of
about $350,000, targeting more affluent, urban buyers.
"We don't see a lot of value today in running out into the
exurbs and buying a lot of lots," PulteGroup Chief Financial
Officer Bob O'Shaughnessy said at an investor conference in May.
If there's another housing downturn, he said, "that is the
stuff that will shut down first."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sue Horton and Brian
Thevenot)