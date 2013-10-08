Oct 8 Moody's Investors Service revised its
outlook on the $100 billion U.S. state housing finance agency
sector to stable from negative on Tuesday after the agencies
diversified their business models to cope with loan financing
challenges.
The agencies have added new strategies to finance loans,
used alternative bond structures to cut borrowing costs and
begun lending to new customer bases, for both single family and
multifamily programs, Moody's said.
HFAs are state-chartered authorities that administer
affordable housing and development programs.
"We expect these changes to stabilize the HFAs, as they now
have the capability to finance loans in a variety of mortgage
and interest rate environments," Moody's senior analyst Rachael
McDonald said in a report.
HFA balance sheets were stable between 2008 and 2010 and
grew in 2011 and 2012. Moody's expects them to continue growing
through the next 18 months, according to the report.
The agencies are strong enough to absorb delinquencies and
foreclosures, which have been high and could rise even higher in
the near term.
That will add pressure, but "loan loss stress tests show
that HFAs can absorb probability of default rates and price
declines that are significantly higher than the current levels
they are experiencing," Moody's said.
In late 2008, HFAs started having trouble with tax-exempt
mortgage revenue bonds, their traditional model for financing
loans. That was because yields on the bonds were not low enough
to let the agencies offer loans at competitive rates to
first-time home buyers, Moody's said.
Then in 2009, the U.S. Treasury unveiled a bond-buying
liquidity program, which allowed HFAs to remain competitive by
issuing bonds at below-market rates, Moody's said.
The agencies have also been using alternative bond
structures to replace expiring variable-rate demand bonds. The
new structures include floating-rate notes, direct bank
purchases and index floaters, Moody's said.