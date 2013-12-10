(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say two Republicans supported Watt; typo in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Representative Mel Watt to lead the agency that regulates taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, providing greater leeway for the Obama administration's mortgage aid initiatives.

The Senate voted 57-41 to confirm Watt as the regulator of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Only two Republicans - including Richard Burr, who is from Watt's home state - voted in favor of the North Carolina Democrat. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Dan Grebler)