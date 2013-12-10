(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say two Republicans supported Watt;
typo in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
confirmed Representative Mel Watt to lead the agency that
regulates taxpayer-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, providing greater leeway
for the Obama administration's mortgage aid initiatives.
The Senate voted 57-41 to confirm Watt as the regulator of
the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Only two Republicans -
including Richard Burr, who is from Watt's home state - voted in
favor of the North Carolina Democrat.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Dan
Grebler)