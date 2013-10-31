* Vote likely dooms Watt nomination for FHFA
* FHFA oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
* Republicans worried Watt wouldn't protect taxpayers
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 Senate Republicans on
Thursday blocked President Barack Obama's nominee to oversee
mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, likely derailing his chances of securing the
position.
The defeat on a procedural vote for the nominee, Democratic
Representative Mel Watt of North Carolina, came despite an
aggressive White House push to round up support. The vote
against bringing debate on Watt to a close was 56-42, four short
of the needed 60.
The vote broke along party lines, as expected. Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid switched his vote from yea to nay at
the last minute to reserve the right to bring back Watt's
nomination to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Watt won support from all the Senate's Democrats - aside
from Reid - and the two independents who vote with them. Only
two Republicans - Senator Richard Burr, who is from Watt's home
state, and Senator Rob Portman of Ohio - voted yea.
Democrats needed to win the vote to head off a filibuster
threat and bring the nomination to a final vote.
"The procedural failure of this vote does not completely end
the Watt nomination saga," said Isaac Boltansky, a policy
analyst with Compass Point Research and Trading.
"But this failure is undeniably a body blow for the
nomination," he said. "There is no indication that the White
House will be willing to push aggressively for Representative
Watt again in the future."
The White House said, however, that it was not giving up on
the nomination. "It is enormously disappointing that Republicans
would filibuster this nomination of a highly qualified nominee,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
Many Republicans had argued that Watt, who has served in
the House of Representatives for two decades, lacked the
expertise to oversee the two mortgage firms and some worried he
would be unable to resist pressure from the Obama administration
to pursue their policy goals.
The White House's failure to find adequate support, despite
a push that included enlisting the help of power industry
lobbies, throws the FHFA's future into doubt.
But it is unlikely to signal any particular trouble for
other nominees, such as Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen,
whom Obama has tapped to lead the central bank.
FANNIE, FREDDIE FUTURE AT STAKE
Any leadership changes at the FHFA could affect the trillion
dollar U.S. mortgage market. Government-controlled Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac back about two-thirds of new mortgages and the
Obama administration and Republican and Democratic lawmakers
have all called for winding them down.
Their regulator is likely to play a big role in efforts to
revamp the U.S. housing finance system.
Many Republicans would like to keep Acting Director Edward
DeMarco at the helm. They have praised his efforts to protect
the taxpayer dollars that have been spent to prop up Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The mortgage firms have drawn nearly $190 billion in
taxpayer aid since they were taken over by the government in
2008, although they have paid about $146 billion to the Treasury
in dividend payments in return for the support.
This was not the administration's first effort to put
someone new in the job. Obama nominated Joseph Smith, a former
North Carolina banking commissioner, for the post in 2010, but
he withdrew in the face of Republican opposition.
DeMarco has blocked an administration proposal to allow
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce principal on mortgages for
so-called underwater homeowners - those who owe more on their
loans than their house is worth. DeMarco has argued the plan
could wind up costing the taxpayers more money.
Democratic state attorneys general, and homeowner and
consumer advocacy groups have campaigned for months for the
White House to push Watt's confirmation, arguing that DeMarco
has not embraced programs that could help borrowers having
trouble making mortgage payments.
During his time in the House, Watt fought against predatory
lending and pushed for increased loan access for minority and
low-income borrowers.
He has continued to work in Congress since being nominated
for the FHFA post on May 1. Watt faces a Feb. 28 deadline to
file papers if he intends to pursue re-election next year.