Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The White House said on Monday there was "significant uncertainty" over how many U.S. homeowners could be helped by a newly unveiled mortgage refinancing program.
White House economist Gene Sperling said it was too early to project how many struggling borrowers would "benefit from the changes announced today or could be announced in the future." But he told reporters the new initiative was "very significant." An estimated 11 million U.S. homeowners have properties worth less than their mortgages. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.