By Jon Herskovitz
HOUSTON, Sept 13 Hidden in the haze of the
petrochemical plants and beyond the seemingly endless traffic
jams, a Texas city has grown so large that it is poised to pass
Chicago as the third biggest in the United States in the next
decade.
Houston has been one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities for
years, fueled by an energy industry that provided the backbone
of the economy, low taxes and prospects of employment that have
attracted job seekers.
But Houston also embodies the new, urban Texas, where
political views have been drifting to the left, diversity is
being embraced and newer residents are just as likely to drive a
hybrid as a pickup truck.
Houston's move is also indicative of demographic shifts
unfolding in the United States that will increase the population
and political clout of the Lone Star State over the next several
decades.
Within eight to 10 years, Houston is forecast by
demographers in the two states to pass Chicago, which has seen
its population decline for years, as the third-largest city.
Houston is projected to have population of 2.54 million to
2.7 million by 2025 while Chicago will be at 2.5 million,
according to official data from both states provided for their
health departments. New York and Los Angeles are safe at one and
two respectively.
Houston has long been associated with the risk takers in the
oil industry and more recently as one of the better cities to
find a job.
"Texas has a long tradition, and Houston has it in spades,
that we are not so much interested in where you are from. We
want to know what you can do," Houston Mayor Annise Parker said
in an interview with Reuters.
Chicago officials were not immediately available for comment.
Apart from domestic migration, about one in five Houstonians
is foreign born and more than 90 languages are spoken in the
city.
"We have that international mindset that the rest of the
United States never saw," said Parker, a former oil executive
and city controller who has a collection of urban achievement
awards and rodeo belt buckles in her office.
On Houston's fringes are petrochemical plants that fuel the
economy, space agency NASA that attracts aerospace jobs and a
port that handles more foreign tonnage than any other in the
United States.
In between is a mass of relatively unplanned urban sprawl,
strip malls, ethnic enclaves, trendy restaurants and burgeoning
green spaces lying under an umbrella of oppressive heat that
lasts more than half the year.
ROLLER COASTER ECONOMY
The energy industry, which accounts for about 40 percent of
Houston's economy, has sent the fortunes of the city on a roller
coaster ride for decades.
With oil currently at around $45 a barrel, the brakes have
been slammed on job growth, and a slight chill has entered into
the booming construction sector.
Since 1969, Houston has been one of the most successful
major U.S. cities in terms of per capita personal income growth.
Since about 2003, about 650,000 jobs have been created in the
Houston area, according to the University of Houston.
The Houston-area unemployment rate has remained below the
national average for years, according to government data, while
the Chicago-area has recently been above it.
However, Houston's growth, coming with few zoning
restrictions and a loose regulatory system in Texas, has led to
persistent problems in air quality and traffic congestion.
'HOW THE HELL DID THAT HAPPEN?'
Mayor Parker, who is leaving office after six years due to
term limits, made headlines when she was elected the first open
lesbian to run a major U.S. city. She capitalized on the media
attention as a chance to promote the city as a good place to do
business, she said.
The city purchases more renewable energy than any other in
the United States, said Parker, who has launched a $250 million
project to put bike and hike trials along the bayous, or small
rivers, that run through the city like veins.
On social issues, residents in one of the most racially
diverse U.S. cities are seen as "tolerant traditionalists" who
espouse conservative values and open minds when it comes to
social issues, according to a poll from the Kinder Institute for
Urban Research at Houston's Rice University.
Residents generally have a positive view of immigrants,
favor same-sex marriage and are more progressive than the
state's socially conservative Republican leadership, it said.
The city ranks near the top in the United States in terms of
resettling refugees from abroad and when the price of oil picks
up again, it will see a fresh wave of migration from those
seeking employment.
"If you see the way the crowd is going, you might as well
jump in front of it and make it a parade," Parker said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Terry
Wade; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)