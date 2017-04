WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Wednesday said it had fined HSBC Bank USA $35 million and ordered the bank to make restitution to harmed customers.

The office said that between January 2004 and May 2012 customers enrolled in and paid for the credit-monitoring product CreditKeeper "but did not receive the full benefit of the product." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)