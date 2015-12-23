By Matt Spetalnick, Peter Eisler and Jason Szep
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan/WASHINGTON
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan/WASHINGTON Dec 23
news reached Dmitry Tihonov in Uzbekistan's rural heartland as
the labor activist quietly recorded the arrival of thousands of
teachers, nurses, laborers, students and other conscripts sent
to the fields to pick cotton.
A fire had destroyed Tihonov's home office. When he returned
to search the debris on Oct. 29, his reports for international
monitors documenting the annual mobilization had vanished.
Human rights groups say Tihonov is a victim of Uzbekistan's
efforts to conceal a massive, state-orchestrated forced labor
system that underpins its position as the world's fifth-largest
cotton exporter. They cite regular arrests, intimidation and
harassment of activists.
The activist from Angren, a town about 62 miles (100 km)
east of the capital Tashkent, says he's under constant
surveillance by local authorities to remind people "it's better
to keep away from me" - an allegation that Reuters could not
independently confirm.
Persecution of activists is among many abuses cited by
witnesses and human rights groups that fueled discord in the
Obama administration this year over how much criticism Central
Asia's most populous nation deserved in the U.S. State
Department's annual report on modern slavery.
In a previously undisclosed memo, analysts in the State
Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons
called forced labor "endemic" during the cotton harvest and said
Uzbekistan had "failed to make significant and sustained
efforts" to improve its record.
The early 2015 memo, reviewed by Reuters, recommended
keeping Uzbekistan in the lowest tier of the report's rankings,
raising the specter of economic sanctions on a country whose
cotton is used in yarn and fabric that play a significant role
in the global supply chain.
But senior U.S. diplomats rejected the recommendation,
downplaying concerns about human rights in a strategically
important country.
The landlocked nation of deserts, mountains and steppes was
a transit point for U.S. troops and supplies during the war in
neighboring Afghanistan. Washington now wants its help
preventing the spread of Islamic militants, stabilizing
Afghanistan and offsetting Russian influence in the region.
When the State Department issued its 2015 Trafficking in
Persons (TIP) Report in July, Uzbekistan was elevated from the
bottom tier of violators. Uzbekistan doesn't meet "minimum
standards" to end trafficking, the report said, but it is
"making significant efforts" - a caveat absent from the
analysts' assessment.
Uzbekistan's government makes an estimated $1 billion a year
from cotton sales, and the harvest mobilizations of roughly a
million people that date to Soviet times are characterized as a
patriotic duty. Uzbek officials did not answer repeated requests
for comment but generally argue that citizens pick cotton
voluntarily.
A Reuters examination - based on interviews with local
officials, activists and workers in the fields - found that
while the country has made progress ending child labor in the
harvest, it has intensified recruitment of adults and older
teenagers using the same coercive approach.
The State Department's decision to rebuff its experts'
recommendation and upgrade Uzbekistan's rating in the
trafficking report reinforces a Reuters article in August that
said senior diplomats inflated assessments of 14 strategically
important countries in the annual review, including the central
Asian country. The yearly review is meant to independently grade
countries on trafficking and forced labor.
Despite Uzbekistan's progress barring children from the
fields, "I don't see any evidence that this very fundamental
form of coercive labor has changed," says former U.S.
ambassador-at-large Mark Lagon, who headed the State
Department's anti-trafficking office from 2007-2009. Uzbekistan
still has a "miserable human rights profile."
Asked for comment, a State Department official defended
Uzbekistan's upgrade, saying the department stands by "the
integrity of the process" for determining country rankings.
"Are they still mobilizing workers? Yes," said a senior
official who accompanied Secretary of State John Kerry on a Nov.
1 visit to Uzbekistan. But "if you don't show recognition of
improved behavior (on child labor), you risk them deciding it's
not worth the effort and then doing nothing."
STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE
U.S. policymakers have struggled for two decades to balance
concern about Uzbekistan's human rights record with the need to
maintain relations with hard-line President Islam Karimov.
"It's a natural geopolitical alliance but it's complicated
because of his human rights record," says John Herbst, U.S.
ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2000-2003. "His authoritarian
regime is not very consistent with our principles."
Speaking to reporters before his November meeting with
Karimov in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Kerry spoke
of "shared interests," especially combating Islamic extremism,
but his references to human rights were oblique. He noted a need
to address "the human dimension" of Uzbek governance. Reuters
was unable to determine whether they discussed forced labor in
their private meeting.
Uzbekistan took initial steps to bar children from picking
cotton in 2012 and the effort expanded in 2013, when the State
Department downgraded the country in the trafficking report to
the "Tier 3" - the lowest rank shared by North Korea and a few
other countries. In last year's report, Uzbekistan remained at
Tier 3, and its prohibitions on child labor grew more stringent.
But the dearth of child workers led to increased
conscription of adults and older teens, according to a dozen
witnesses of the harvest interviewed by Reuters.
Still facing the same government-imposed harvesting quotas,
local authorities expanded mobilizations of public employees,
such as teachers, nurses and bureaucrats, as well as private
sector workers, the witnesses said. While young, school-age
children were not forcibly mobilized on a mass scale, many
17-year olds were coerced along with some younger children in
the later weeks of the harvest to meet quotas, they added.
"NO WAY OF REFUSING"
A dozen workers interviewed by Reuters in September all
requested anonymity, saying they feared retribution.
Among them, a plumber, 46, said he was bused 250 km (155
miles) to pick cotton for 15 days. When he returned, another
group of employees went out. Food and lodging were provided in
dilapidated barracks. "There was no way of refusing," he said.
A pensioner, 64, said each household in her town was
directed to send a volunteer to pick cotton. She feared those
that didn't would be "on the black list" and lose public
benefits. Because her son runs a small shop that supports the
family, she went to the fields herself.
A history teacher, 49, said staff at her school were told to
pick cotton for 20 days or pay the equivalent of about $400 each
to support the harvest. She refused and, facing termination,
resigned.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm these accounts.
BACK IN WASHINGTON, DC.
The State Department's human rights analysts lacked support
this year as they pushed to keep Uzbekistan at the bottom of the
rankings, according to congressional sources, and current and
former U.S. officials.
The trafficking office's director had left, and the
department brought in a retired diplomat as acting director for
a few months while rankings were decided. Patricia Butenis,
former ambassador to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, opposed the
analysts on Uzbekistan, according to officials involved, leaving
them without high-level advocacy.
At a meeting that included the U.S. ambassador to
Uzbekistan, Butenis pushed for the country to be upgraded
against the recommendation of the analysts she represented, the
sources said. She urged the analysts to consider what she
described as the "big picture" implications of keeping
Uzbekistan at Tier 3, they added.
The State Department declined to discuss "internal
deliberations." An official noted that country rankings
ultimately are decided by the secretary of state, based "solely"
on staff input. Butenis, now retired, declined comment.
Uzbekistan's Tier 3 ranking in the 2013 and 2014 reports
helped a coalition of human rights groups, the Cotton Campaign,
organize a boycott of Uzbek cotton by more than 200 apparel
manufacturers and retailers, including Gap Inc, American
Eagle Outfitters Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc..
American Eagle said it had no plans to change a ban on using
Uzbek cotton it has had in place since 2008. Gap and Wal-Mart
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. upgrade of Uzbekistan has not changed the boycott,
said Patricia Jurewicz, director of Responsible Sourcing
Network, an advocacy group in California that maintains a list
of companies that have pledged "to not knowingly" source Uzbek
cotton until the country "ends the practice of forced child and
adult labor in its cotton sector."
But big cotton processors such as Singapore's Olam
International Ltd and South Korea's Daewoo International Corp
, still buy Uzbek cotton, the companies said.
Olam said it could not answer specific queries on Uzbek
cotton, but added it was working with the government and other
bodies to address labor issues.
Because of weakness in the global economy, demand for
Daewoo's Uzbek cotton has weakened, a Daewoo company spokesman
told Reuters. He declined to comment on the country's forced
labor conditions but welcomed Uzbekistan's upgrade in the
trafficking report as "definitely good".
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Solovyov in Moscow, Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul, and Nathan Layne in Chicago. Editing By Stuart
Grudgings)