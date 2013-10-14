Oct 14 A 72-year-old California deer hunter was
recovering Monday after surviving on squirrels and packing
leaves around him for warmth for nearly three weeks while he was
lost and alone in the snowy wilderness, authorities said.
Gene Penaflor was discovered by hunters on Saturday after 19
days in the Mendocino National Forest in the Coastal Mountain
Range of northwestern California, according to a report by the
Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.
"This is a miracle," reads a message on a website dedicated
to the search, www.genepenaflor.com, updated with a family photo
at a local hospital over the weekend.
The Mendocino National Forest is run by the U.S. Forest
Service and has been closed due to the government shutdown,
according to the forest website. An outgoing voicemail message
by a forest spokesperson said she had been furloughed.
Penaflor, described on the site as an avid hunter with more
than 30 years of wilderness experience, had been hunting with a
friend when they became separated on Sept. 24, the report said.
After four days of searching by at least 18 agencies from
more than a dozen counties, the official search was suspended
because searchers could find no clues to his locations and
because storms were coming.
On Saturday, 19 days after Penaflor disappeared, the search
was resumed - but it was a group of hunters who heard Penaflor's
cries for help and eventually found him in a canyon in the
53,887-acre Yuki Wilderness area of the national forest.
He told officials he had walked too far away from the road,
fell and hit his head, and was knocked unconscious. When he
regained consciousness he was disoriented, surrounded by thick
fog in a forest where the temperature dipped to 25 degrees.
"He was able to make a fire and warm himself with leaves and
grasses that he packed around his body," the report said. "On
days when it rained or snowed he was able to crawl under a large
log to stay dry. He was able to kill and eat several squirrels
in the area and there was plenty of water in a nearby drainage
to sustain himself."
Penaflor is recovering well, according to social media
postings by his son, Jeremy Penaflor.
"My dad was found alive and well!" the younger Penaflor said
on Twitter on Saturday. "God is good."
(Editing by Andrew Hay)