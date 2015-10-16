By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 16 Hunting clubs and a man
who paid $350,000 for a license to hunt a black rhino in Namibia
have sued Delta Airlines, saying its ban on transporting
some big game hunting trophies hurts conservation efforts and
violates its global obligations.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas on Thursday,
the hunter of the endangered black rhino, Corey Knowlton, along
with the Dallas Safari Club, the Houston Safari Clubs and others
said that the transport of the trophies is allowed under a
strict systems of global permits and Delta must abide by its
obligations.
"Tourist hunting revenue is the backbone of anti-poaching in
Africa. If there are fewer users, as Delta's embargo envisions,
there are fewer boots on the ground and reduced security for
elephant, rhino and other at-risk wildlife," the lawsuit said.
Delta officials were not immediately available for comment.
Delta was one of three U.S. airlines in August that banned
the transport of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino or buffalo
killed by trophy hunters, in the fallout from the killing of
Zimbabwe's Cecil the Lion about a month earlier.
Delta is the only of the carriers with direct service
between Johannesburg and the United States and its decision was
seen as carrying the most weight.
There has been an international outcry against trophy
hunting among animal lovers since it emerged that American
dentist Walter Palmer killed Cecil, a rare black-maned lion that
was a familiar sight at Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park.
Eleven African countries issue lion hunting permits. Of them
South Africa's hunting industry is the biggest, worth $675
million a year, according to the Professional Hunters
Association.
Hunting groups argue the money generated from the legally
sanctioned hunts bolster the coffers for conservation in
emerging African countries that want to use their limited
finances for social programs.
In the middle of this year, the cargo division of South
Africa's national carrier, SAA, lifted an embargo that had been
in place since April on the transport of legally acquired
hunting trophies of African lion and elephant, rhinoceros and
tiger.
"It should be remembered that hundreds of legally acquired
wildlife specimens, such as hunting trophies, pass through our
main ports of entry and exit monthly without incident.
Penalizing an entire industry for the illegal actions of the few
is not in the country's best interests," South Africa's
Environment Minister Edna Molewa said at the time.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)