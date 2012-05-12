(Corrects spelling of FPL president's name in second graph)
By Nick Tate
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. May 11 Twenty years after
Hurricane Andrew raked the state, Florida Power & Light, the
state's largest utility, dedicated a new $3.8 million storm
"command center" on Friday and announced energy-grid
reinforcements that officials said will boost emergency
planning.
FPL President Eric Silagy said the new 10,000-square-foot,
concrete-hardened center, built to withstand a Category 5
hurricane, is designed to be the brains of the utility's
storm-preparedness and response efforts, if another storm like
Andrew sets Florida in its sights.
It puts under one roof key FPL functions that have
historically been carried out in disparate facilities, he said.
Among them: systems for tracking power outages, restoring
electricity to customers, prioritizing power restoration to
critical facilities, such as hospitals, police and fire
departments, dispatching response and repair crews, as well as
media communications.
Utility officials also detailed $44 million in FPL upgrades
to power lines, infrastructure and energy-supply and backup
systems that have been put in place since the last major storm -
Hurricane Wilma - struck the region in October 2005.
"We at FPL plan and drill for a big storm all year long and
this is the culmination of that - what's going on today," said
Silagy, noting that FPL is inaugurating the new center by
conducting a mock hurricane drill this week designed to test its
systems and personnel before the year's storm season officially
begins on June 1.
"There is no silver bullet, there's no quick fix, there's no
system out there that's storm proof ... but this [command
center] is part of an ongoing effort," he said.
During a press event that allowed public officials and media
to tour the new facility, utility officials said this week's
storm drill - built around a fictional Category 3 "Hurricane
Marina" - is allowing some 3,000 FPL employees to go through a
"dry run" of the new facility.
Mike Sole, FPL vice president for state governmental
affairs, said the training has provided some lessons, as have
previous storms that will help the utility improve its
preparedness and response.
Sole would not say whether the center and FPL grid upgrades,
would improve FPL's ability to restore power lost to customers
in a storm more quickly and effectively than in the past, but
noted "with each storm there's a lot of lessons learned, and new
technologies will allow us to better monitor activities in the
field."
FPL has come in for harsh criticism in the past from some of
its 4.6 million customers over the speed of post-storm repairs,
as well as rate increases.
Hurricane forecasters are predicting the 2012 Atlantic
hurricane season - from June 1 to November 30 - to be less
active than in recent years with 10-12 tropical storms, six of
which will intensify into hurricanes.
Since the last major hurricane hit Florida in 2005, FPL has
taken a number of steps to improve its storm preparedness.
Among them, FPL's natural gas-powered facilities -
comprising 73 percent of the utility's sources - now use gas
piped in from other states instead of through pipelines in the
Gulf of Mexico which are more vulnerable to storms like Wilma,
said FPL spokesman Neil Nissan. They also have 72 hours of
backup fuel stored on site that would allow the plants to
continue operating at full power, in the event of an
interruption of gas supplies.
About 21 percent of FPL's power comes from its nuclear
plants; the rest use oil and solar. FPL is a subsidiary of
NextEra Energy Inc.
In the past five years, more than two-thirds of FPL's new
power-line construction has been underground; in South Florida,
underground power lines constitute 90 percent of new
construction. Overall, about 40 percent of FPL lines are
underground, which leaves them less vulnerable to wind damage.
In the past year, FPL has created a Web-based "power
tracker" system, allowing customers to monitor - in real time -
power outages and restoration efforts in its service territory.
Irene White, FPL senior direct of operations and support,
noted FPL has at least 230,000 new customers who were not in
Florida during the heavy 2005 hurricane season. About 1.2
million people have also moved to the state since then.
"So a lot of new Floridians haven't seen a major storm," she
noted.
