* Forecasters expect one to three major hurricanes
* Chances are 50-50 that storm-suppressing El Nino will form
* Drones will join Hurricane Hunter planes in quest for data
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Fla., May 24 The 2012 Atlantic hurricane
season will be "near normal" with nine to 15 tropical storms and
four to eight of those will strengthen into hurricanes, the U.S.
government weather agency predicted on Thursday.
One to three of those will grow into major hurricanes of
Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its
seasonal forecast. Major hurricanes have sustained winds of 111
miles per hour (178 kph) or higher and can cause devastating
damage.
Hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and
Gulf of Mexico officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but got
off to an early start this year when Tropical Storm Alberto
formed off the South Carolina coast last weekend. It turned away
and fizzled without threatening land.
Forecasters said pre-season storms are not uncommon and
there is not necessarily a connection between an early start and
a busy season.
Seasonal forecasts cannot predict whether a specific area
might be hit by a storm, but are a useful risk management tool
for insurers, commodities traders and energy interests.
The average Atlantic season brings 12 tropical storms with
six hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. Twelve of the
last 19 years have exceeded that average.
NOAA said the region was still in the midst of a
multi-decade active period for hurricanes that began in 1995 but
two factors could keep this year's tally near normal.
Hurricanes feed on warm water, but sea surface temperatures
in the eastern Atlantic are cooler this year. There is also
strong wind shear in the region where most storms form, which
tends to squelch storm formation.
Another potentially competing climate factor would be El
Nino, a warming of the tropical Pacific that brings wind
patterns that can "kill off" Atlantic hurricanes, said Gerry
Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate
Prediction Center.
"We are right on the threshold of El Nino," said Bell,
explaining that forecast models were evenly split on whether El
Nino would form this year.
El Nino usually develops in late summer to early fall during
the peak months of the season, August to October, which might
shift hurricane activity this year to the lower end of the
predicted range, Bell added.
El Nino has far-reaching effects on global weather and often
brings heavy rain to Pacific islands and the west coast of South
America. It is also associated with drought in Australia,
Indonesia, the Philippines, Africa and India.
NOAA researchers said they are working on extending current
five-day hurricane tracking forecasts to seven days, but those
will not be released publicly until NOAA is satisfied that the
extended forecast model is as accurate as the five-day forecast.
"That is still a few years away," said Bill Read, who will
retire as director of the Miami-based National Hurricane Center
on June 1.
NOAA is also experimenting this year with unmanned Global
Hawk drones as part of a project aimed at improving tracking and
intensity forecasts by 50 percent by 2020. The drones can fly at
60,000 feet (18 km) and drop devices to measure wind, humidity
and temperature into the storm, according to Frank Marks, the
director of NOAA's hurricane research division.
Hurricane Hunter P-3 aircraft fitted with Doppler radar and
capable of flying into the center of storms now also have
satellite capacity to download real-time data more quickly to
researchers on the ground for incorporation into forecast
models.
