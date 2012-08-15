LOS ANGELES Aug 15 A U.S. military test flight of the experimental hypersonic "Waverider" ended prematurely when the aircraft broke apart in the air over the Pacific Ocean due to a failure with its cruiser control fin, the U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday.

The problem with the fin was identified 16 seconds after a rocket booster on the unmanned X-51A aircraft was ignited to increase its speed, the Air Force said in a statement.

About 15 seconds later, when the X-51A separated from the rocket booster it lost control due to a "faulty control fin," the statement said.

The aircraft broke apart immediately and fell into the Pacific Ocean near Point Mugu northwest of Los Angeles, said Daryl Mayer, a spokesman for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.