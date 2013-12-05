Dec 5 A school bus carrying about 10 Idaho elementary school children collided with a dump truck west of Boise on Thursday, killing one student and injuring four more, a state police spokeswoman said.

The crash took place at an intersection in the town of Nampa, where there was a stop sign on the road where the school bus was traveling, but not on the one where the dump truck was driving, Teresa Baker said. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)