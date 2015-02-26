By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Feb 25 A National Organization
for Women executive urged an Idaho state lawmaker on Wednesday
to consult with his female relatives about anatomy after he
appeared to suggest during a legislative hearing that pills
swallowed by women traveled to the uterus.
The question of where pills may go after being ingested
arose during testimony before a state House committee whose
Republican majority voted to approve a bill that would ban
doctors from using video teleconferencing to prescribe so-called
abortion pills.
Republican state Representative Vito Barbieri asked a
Boise-area physician who testified in opposition to the bill on
Monday how colonoscopies were conducted by doctors from remote
locations.
Dr. Julie Madsen said patients swallowed camera-equipped
pills that captured images as they traveled through the
intestines and the pictures were uploaded by doctors sitting at
computer screens that could be hundreds of miles away.
Barbieri asked if camera-equipped pills could likewise be
used to produce images of women's wombs.
"Can this same procedure then be done in a pregnancy?
Swallowing a camera and helping the doctor determine what the
situation is?" Barbieri asked.
Madsen replied: "It cannot be done in pregnancy simply
because when you swallow a pill, it would not end up in the
vagina."
Barbieri then responded: "Fascinating. That certainly makes
sense, doctor."
The exchange did not make sense to National Organization for
Women regional director Marian Bradley, who represents the
women's rights group in states including Idaho and Montana.
On Wednesday, Bradley called on Barbieri and any other
Republicans pushing abortion restrictions to confer with female
relatives to clear up any confusion about women's bodies.
"Maybe they want to talk to their wives or daughters and
learn basic anatomy," she told Reuters.
Bradley said Barbieri appeared to lack knowledge required to
make sound judgments about medical procedures for women.
"I think his remarks mean he doesn't know enough to be
responsible for women's healthcare decisions," she said.
Barbieri did not respond immediately to a request for
comment late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Steve Gorman)