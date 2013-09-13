By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, Sept 13
temporarily blocked a shipment of massive oil field equipment
from traversing a scenic Idaho roadway that cuts through the
homeland of the Nez Perce Tribe and runs alongside two federally
protected rivers.
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill halted next week's
planned shipment on U.S. Highway 12 of an oversized water
treatment system destined for Canadian tar sands in a decision
handed down late Thursday.
He also ordered the U.S. Forest Service to ban the so-called
megaload on the 100 miles (161 km) of roadway that crosses
national forest lands in Idaho until the agency has conducted a
study of environmental, economic and tribal impacts.
The temporary injunction against the shipment of equipment
owned by a General Electric Co subsidiary is the latest
development in a three-year battle by Native Americans and
environmentalists to protect a route in Idaho that follows a
historic trail broken by early Nez Perce bison hunters.
The route was also used at the dawn of the 19th century by
Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on a government-sponsored
expedition that charted the newly purchased American West.
The tribe and environmentalists say the winding mountain
road that hugs the protected Clearwater and Lochsa rivers should
not be turned into an industrial corridor.
But international oil companies see the two-lane highway as
the most economical way to transport outsized equipment from the
Port of Lewiston in Idaho to the tar sands of Alberta, Canada.
The fight over the roadway came to a head last month when
hundreds of mostly Native American protesters slowed the travel
of the first megaload of water treatment equipment owned by
Resources Conservation Company International, a subsidiary of
General Electric.
General Electric officials couldn't immediately be reached
for comment.
The demonstrations came after Idaho granted an Oregon
hauler a permit to transport on U.S. Highway 12 the 640,000-lb
(290,300-kg) load that measured 255 feet long, 21 feet wide and
23 feet tall (78 meters long, 6.4 meters wide and 7 meters
tall). The state did so over the objections of the tribe,
environmentalists and the U.S. Forest Service.
But the service ultimately declined to intervene, leading
the Nez Perce tribe and conservation group Idaho Rivers United
to sue to force the U.S. government to protect the corridor
under federal law and through treaty rights held by the tribe.
At a hearing last week, attorneys for the General Electric
affiliate argued that it stood to lose $5 million if its
scheduled Sept. 18 shipment was delayed. U.S. Forest Service
officials said they wanted to study the issue to prevent harm to
either commercial or tribal interests.
In issuing a temporary injunction, Judge Winmill found that
the Nez Perce and Idaho Rivers United were likely "to suffer
irreparable harm . . . to cultural and intrinsic values that
have no price tag" unless the megaload was blocked pending a
Forest Service review.
The judge found that General Electric's subsidiary could have
avoided any predicted losses had it obtained permission from the
U.S. Forest Service - not just Idaho - for its planned
shipments.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)