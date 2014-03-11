JUNEAU, Alaska, March 11 Veteran musher Dallas Seavey early Tuesday morning won his second Iditarod sled-dog race in three years, unseating his father, Mitch, as defending champion while breaking the race's three-year-old record.

The 26-year-old Seavey and his canine team finished the 42nd annual, 1,000-mile race through the tundra and into the coastal community of Nome in 8 days, 13 hours, 4 minutes and 19 seconds. (Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Scott Malone)