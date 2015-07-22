WASHINGTON, July 22 IKEA North America is
offering repairs for 27 million chests of drawers after two
children were killed when the dressers tipped over on them, the
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, company, a unit of Swedish
furniture retailer IKEA AB, is making available free
wall-anchoring kits for its MALM three- and four-drawer chests,
two styles of six-drawer MALM chests, and for other chests of
drawers and dressers, the commission said in a statement.
"The chests and dressers can pose a tipover hazard if not
securely anchored to the wall," the statement said.
A 2-year-old boy from West Chester, Pennsylvania, died in
February 2014 when a six-drawer MALM chest fell on him and
pinned him to a bed, the statement said.
A 23-month-old child from Snohomish, Washington, was killed
in June 2014 when a three-drawer MALM chest tipped over and
trapped him.
IKEA and the consumer panel have gotten 14 reports of
tipover accidents involving MALM chests, resulting in four
injuries. IKEA also knows of three other reports of deaths since
1989 from tipovers involving other models of IKEA chests and
dressers, the statement said.
About 7 million MALM chests and 20 million other IKEA chests
and dressers are involved in the repair program.
The MALM chests were sold starting in 2002 at a price
ranging from about $80 to $200.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)