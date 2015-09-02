(Adds comment from portfolio manager, details of debt
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, Sept 2 Illinois is eyeing a return to
the U.S. municipal bond market this year after an absence of
more than 15 months, even as the state struggles to address its
many fiscal problems.
The state expects to sell some bonds, "but is not ready now
to announce amounts or sale dates," Catherine Kelly, a
spokeswoman for Governor Bruce Rauner, said on Wednesday.
"(The Governor's Office of Management and Budget) is being
cautious about bond sales at this time," she said.
Illinois last sold bonds in May 2014 with a $750 million
general obligation bond issue. The new offering would be the
first since the Republican governor took office in January.
Investors have been demanding fatter yields from the
cash-strapped state compared with most other issuers of
municipal bonds. Illinois has the lowest credit ratings and
worst-funded pension system among the 50 states.
Its so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A yield scale is a whopping 195 basis points
for GO debt due in 10 years - the widest spread since 2011,
according to MMD.
"If you throw out Puerto Rico, Illinois is by far the worst
state in the nation," said Nick Venditti, a portfolio manager at
Thornburg Investment Management, referring to the U.S.
commonwealth that is struggling to restructure its debt.
He added that Illinois' enormous financial problems and
"inept" government will result in higher debt costs for the
state.
An impasse between Rauner and Democrats who control the
House and Senate has left Illinois without a budget for the
fiscal year that began on July 1. Rulings by the Illinois
Supreme Court have hamstrung efforts to curb pension costs. As a
result, Illinois' credit ratings could fall into the
low-investment-grade level of triple-B, which is rare for
states.
Also on Wednesday, Kelly said Alexis Sturm has been hired as
a deputy director in the state budget office, whose
responsibilities include debt and capital as well as revenue
analysis. Previously, Sturm was research and fiscal reporting
director in the Illinois Comptroller's Office.
Illinois has been without a permanent capital markets
director since John Sinsheimer, who was appointed under former
Governor Pat Quinn, resigned in February.
