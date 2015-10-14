US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
CHICAGO Oct 14 Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger said on Wednesday the state may have to delay or reduce a $560 million December payment to pension funds.
The state is making payments on bonds, which are prioritized, she told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.