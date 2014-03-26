SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 26 Illinois Governor
Pat Quinn on Wednesday proposed making a temporary income tax
rate hike permanent to keep the state budget afloat, while
providing a property tax refund to homeowners.
"This comprehensive tax reform plan would maintain current
income tax rates, allowing us to balance the budget, properly
invest in education, and provide every Illinois homeowner with a
guaranteed $500 property tax refund every year," the Democratic
governor said in his budget address to the state legislature.
Quinn, who is facing a tough re-election campaign against
wealthy Republican venture capitalist Bruce Rauner, signed the
67 percent hike in the personal income tax rate into law in
2011. Under the law, the rate is scheduled to drop from 5
percent to 3.75 percent on Jan. 1, which is halfway through the
state's upcoming fiscal year.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Springfield; Additional reporting
by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)