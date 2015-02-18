(Adds budget details, media briefing, comments from House
speaker, Senate president, House Republican leader, adds CHICAGO
to dateline)
By David Greising and Karen Pierog
SPRINGFIELD, Ill./CHICAGO Feb 18 Illinois
Governor Bruce Rauner proposed a fiscal 2016 budget on Wednesday
that he said will eliminate a $6.2 billion structural deficit
without relying on higher taxes or borrowing.
Instead, the $32 billion general funds spending plan for the
fiscal year that begins July 1 would dramatically reduce
spending by $6.6 billion, with one-third of the savings coming
from shifting government workers into pension plans with reduced
benefits, according to budget documents.
Those proposals are likely to hit roadblocks in the
Democratic-controlled Senate and House and also antagonize
public labor unions which are now negotiating for new contracts.
Michael Madigan, the powerful Democrat and longtime House
speaker, called tapping the anticipated pension savings for the
budget "reckless conduct." He also took issue with Rauner's
rejection of additional revenue in the proposed budget.
"I think that the elimination of the deficits will require a
blend of service cuts plus new revenue," Madigan told reporters,
adding he would once again push for a 3 percent income tax
surcharge on earnings over $1 million to raise about $1 billion
for schools.
Illinois has a chronic structural budget deficit, as well as
the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded pension system among
the 50 states. The fiscal crisis is the most severe the state
has seen in decades, according to budget experts. Rauner said
reforms must precede new revenue and that his budget plan was a
first step.
"It will take time to restore Illinois to fiscal health," he
said in his budget address to the legislature.
Rauner, a political neophyte who took office in January, is
the first Republican elected governor in Illinois since 1998.
Medicaid, the state and federally funded healthcare program
for the poor and the biggest single cost item in Illinois'
budget, would be cut by $1.5 billion, according to a budget
briefing by Rauner's staff. Ironically, the Rauner
administration considered opting out of the U.S. Affordable Care
Act, despite Illinois' status as home state of the act's leading
advocate, President Barack Obama.
Rauner also plans to put $700 million in savings in worker
healthcare coverage on the table during ongoing union contract
negotiations.
LOOMING LABOR BATTLE
Fiscal pain would spread to higher education, which would
get a $400 million funding drop, and to mass transit, with the
Chicago area's bus, rail and subway services losing $127
million. Revenue sharing to local governments would fall by $600
million as the governor also seeks a two-year local property tax
freeze. Primary and secondary schools would receive a $300
million funding boost.
Rauner proposed moving future retirement benefits for all
state workers into the less-generous pension plan that the state
imposed on workers hired after Jan. 1, 2011. The move would
save more than $2.2 billion in the coming fiscal year and more
than $100 billion over 30 years. A buyout option would give
workers a lump sum payment and a defined contribution plan in
return for a voluntary reduction in cost-of-living adjustments.
State pension payments are squeezing spending on essential
state services and a 2013 law aimed at easing a $105 billion
unfunded liability is being challenged in court by unions and
others. The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday set oral arguments
over the constitutionality of the law for March 11.
Unions immediately blasted Rauner's pension proposal.
"These unfair cuts are clearly in violation of the plain
language of the constitutional pension clause," said a statement
from union coalition We Are One Illinois.
State Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat, said
Rauner's budget "raises significant questions about its
viability in the legislative process."
"For all the pain that Governor Rauner's budget plan would
extract from the most vulnerable people with human service
needs, the basic math still doesn't work in his proposal,"
Cullerton said in a statement, taking issue with the $2.2
billion budgeted from pension savings.
Republicans, on the other hand, were heartened by Rauner's
budget message.
"It's refreshing to hear a governor say we're going to live
within our means," House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in an
interview on local public television.
