By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 6 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's
plan to slash healthcare spending in the upcoming state budget
failed to attract a single affirmative vote in the
Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The bill amendment was the first major piece of the
Republican governor's $32 billion, fiscal 2016 general funds
budget, which relies on $6.6 billion in spending cuts, to come
up for a legislative vote.
The human services budget totaling $11.1 billion, a $1.2
billion decrease from current appropriations, failed in a 0-67
vote.
Republican legislators voted "present" to protest the fact
the amendment was not vetted by appropriate House committees and
was instead sent directly to the chamber's floor by powerful
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. Madigan said he
offered the legislation to facilitate legislative consideration
of the governor's budget.
State Representative Greg Harris, a Democrat, said
committees have heard hours of testimony from social service
agencies and others since Rauner unveiled his budget in
February.
"It is not a mystery what is in this bill," Harris said.
House Democrats subsequently passed a bill amendment that
restores funding to some programs, as Republicans continued to
vote "present." Votes on more amendments were expected to
follow.
Rauner's office said there was no time for "political
stunts."
"Governor Rauner stands ready to work with Democrats to pass
real structural changes to our government and enact a balanced
budget," his office said in a statement. "Rather than engaging
in political theater, we ask Democrats to meet the governor at
the negotiating table and help turn our state around."
The state's fiscal year begins on July 1 and budget bills
will require a three-fifths legislative vote after May 31.
Rauner has ruled out any revenue increases without reforms that
include right-to-work zones, a local property tax freeze,
pension cuts, and legislative term limits.
Illinois has a chronic structural budget deficit, as well as
the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded pension system among
the 50 states. The fiscal crisis is the most severe the state
has seen in decades, according to budget experts. Rauner has
said reforms must precede new revenue.
A $26 million cut in the current state budget to social
service programs ordered by Rauner in April was reversed after a
groundswell of protests.
