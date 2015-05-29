(Adds comments from House speaker's spokesman, background on
Illinois' pensions, credit ratings and bond trading)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO May 29 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
said on Friday that he will reject a fiscal 2016 budget from the
Democratic-controlled legislature if it is not balanced.
While the Republican expressed optimism that Democrats were
now willing to negotiate his so-called turnaround agenda, his
office later lashed out at Democratic House Speaker Michael
Madigan for declining to compromise.
Democratic state lawmakers have been voting down key
elements of the governor's agenda, including reforms to workers'
compensation and a local property tax freeze. Democrats have
also been passing their own spending plan for the fiscal year
that begins July 1, while acknowledging the $36.3 billion
general funds budget has a $3 billion revenue shortfall.
"I cannot sign a fake budget, a phony budget, an
out-of-balance budget," the governor told reporters in the state
capital of Springfield. "The people of Illinois deserve better."
Illinois has the worst-funded pensions and lowest credit
ratings among the 50 states. Credit rating agencies have warned
Illinois could sink into the low-investment grade level of
triple-B if it fails to produce a credible budget. The state's
general obligation bonds due in 10 years are trading at a yield
182 basis points over benchmark triple A-rated debt. That is up
from a 151 basis-point spread at the start of May.
Rauner, who met with legislative leaders earlier on Friday,
said Democrats have until the end of the legislative session at
midnight on Sunday to demonstrate their sincerity to compromise.
Steve Brown, Madigan's spokesman, said the legislature's
consensus on Rauner's reforms has been "thumbs down." Brown
added the speaker will continue to work in a cooperative and
professional manner with the governor and with Republican
lawmakers to plug the revenue gap in the budget.
Democratic Senate President John Cullerton "restated his
commitment to work with the governor on reforms," according to
Rikeesha Phelon, Cullerton's spokeswoman. She added even though
the Senate rejected the reforms, the two sides can continue to
work "on a turnaround agenda that works for middle-class
families."
Rauner repeatedly said he was willing to compromise and that
he has backed away from some items on his turnaround agenda. He
declined to discuss what he hoped to obtain from the Democrats,
saying he will not negotiate through the media. The governor
added he will not call lawmakers back for a special session this
summer, but will be available to meet with them at any time or
place.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)