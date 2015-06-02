CHICAGO, June 2 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner outlined initial moves on Tuesday to deal with a nearly $4 billion revenue shortfall in the fiscal 2016 budget passed by Democratic lawmakers.

The Republican governor's plan, aimed at saving $400 million, would shutter state museums, ground state airplanes, freeze police vehicle purchases and suspend some business tax credits and grants, a major new highway project and state funding assistance for low-income homeowners' energy bills.

Rauner has blasted Democratic lawmakers' $36.3 billion general funds budget, branding it "phony." Democrats snubbed the governor's proposed budget, which relied solely on cuts for balance, opting for a mix of spending reductions and new revenue.

But the governor, who took office in January, has made it clear he will not discuss new revenue until lawmakers address Illinois' structural problems through his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes term limits, changes to workers' compensation laws and a local property tax freeze.

The initial steps, which will take place immediately or at the July 1 start of fiscal 2016, will be followed by many additional steps to be announced in the future, according to a statement from Rauner's office.

Rikeesha Phelon, spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, said the governor's action signals that he would rather slash funding than work on a bipartisan budget solution.

A spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Illinois' shaky finances, including a $105 billion unfunded pension liability, have left it with the lowest credit ratings among the 50 states.

"Speaker Madigan, President Cullerton and the politicians they control refuse to act responsibly and reform state government," Rauner Spokesman Lance Trover said in the statement. "It is time they come to the table with Governor Rauner to turn around Illinois."

Phelon said the governor has not scheduled meetings with legislative leaders.

The legislature's spring session was scheduled to end on Sunday, but both leaders called members back into what could be a lengthy overtime session with the House meeting on Thursday and the Senate on June 9.

However, Democrats in the state Senate on Tuesday said they will push a package of bills to counter Rauner's agenda. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)