CHICAGO, June 3 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
warned of a potential cash crisis on Wednesday as he braced his
cabinet members for turbulent times ahead if the state does not
have a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
"We'll be asking each one of you to review in detail your
operations, your departments, and get ready for the real
possibility we are facing a cash crisis and a major, major
restructuring of the government," the Republican governor said
at a meeting in the state capital of Springfield.
Rauner spoke to his cabinet a day after announcing initial
steps to deal with a nearly $4 billion hole in the $36.3 billion
general funds budget passed by Democratic lawmakers for the
fiscal year that starts July 1.
Democrats, who control the House and Senate, opted for a mix
of spending cuts and yet-to-be identified new revenue. The
governor insists he will not discuss new revenue until lawmakers
address Illinois' structural problems through his so-called
turnaround agenda, which includes term limits, changes to
workers' compensation laws and a local property tax freeze.
"Let's be clear, reforms are at the core of the budget,"
Rauner said Wednesday.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, announced
earlier that his chamber on Thursday will take up changes to
laws governing compensation for workers' job-related injuries.
Rauner called Madigan's proposal "phony reform" based on a
review of the legislation by his team. Still, he said he was
cautiously optimistic compromises can be reached.
In the meantime, the governor said the state will go into
serious contingency planning.
"We've got to prepare to run the government as best we can
with the resources we have," he said.
Illinois' shaky finances, including a $105 billion unfunded
pension liability, have left it with the lowest credit ratings
among the 50 states.
Rauner said he hoped to press lawmakers to take up pension
reforms in the coming weeks after the Illinois Supreme Court
last month tossed out a 2013 law that cut state worker
retirement benefits.
The legislature's spring session was scheduled to end on
Sunday, but members were called back into what could be a
lengthy overtime session with the House meeting on Thursday and
the Senate on June 9.
Senate Democrats on Tuesday said they will push a package of
bills to counter Rauner's agenda.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)