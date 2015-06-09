CHICAGO, June 9 A budget deal for Illinois
remained elusive on Tuesday as a freeze on local property taxes,
a top must-have for the Republican governor, fizzled in the
Democrat-controlled House.
Governor Bruce Rauner and House Republicans accused
Democrats of floating measures that had no chance of passing.
"There is not a real sincere focus on getting control of
local property taxes," Rauner told reporters in the state
capital of Springfield. "It's our biggest tax problem."
Powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat,
countered at his own press conference that the House was being
responsive to the governor's request to take up issues on his
so-called turnaround agenda. But he made it clear that moderate
changes had a better chance of advancing than "extreme" measures
advocated by the governor.
Rauner has tied the tax freeze, as well as legislative term
limits and reforms to the legislative district mapping process,
workers' compensation and liability lawsuits to any tax
increases needed to balance the budget for the fiscal year that
begins July 1.
Illinois' shaky finances, including a $105 billion unfunded
pension liability, have left it with the lowest credit ratings
among the 50 states.
The House last week approved changes to workers'
compensation, although Republicans said that legislation did not
go far enough.
Both Madigan and Rauner pledged to work together as the
budget deadline looms. Democrats passed a $36.3 billion general
funds budget that relies on cuts and at least $3 billion in
yet-to-be identified revenue. Rauner has announced initial steps
to cut spending and prepare for the possibility Illinois will
not have a budget on July 1.
On Wednesday, Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger
will address the financial ramifications of a budget impasse.
The governor on Friday said he extended the contract of
Illinois' Chief Financial Officer Donna Arduin until a budget is
enacted or on Aug. 28, whichever comes first. Rauner also said
Arduin's $30,000 a month salary will be cut in half. The state
awarded Arduin, who has dealt with tough budgets in several
states including California and Florida, a four-month contract
in February.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)