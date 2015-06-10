CHICAGO, June 10 If Illinois does not have an
enacted budget when its fiscal year starts on July 1, state
worker paychecks and money owed to vendors and school districts
will stop, Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger said on Wednesday.
Payments on Illinois' $30 billion of outstanding bonds,
however, will continue, said Munger, whose office pays the
state's bills.
Bills incurred in the current fiscal year will be paid, she
said, but her hands are tied for most fiscal 2016 bills and
payments without appropriation authority from a budget.
"If the General Assembly is unable to work with the governor
to enact a balanced budget for fiscal (2016) by the end of this
month, nearly all payments coming from my office will stop on
July 1," Munger told reporters.
Democrats, who control the legislature, have passed a $36.3
billion budget that relies on cuts and at least $3 billion in
yet-to-be-identified new revenue. Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner, who appointed Munger comptroller, has insisted lawmakers
pass his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes term limits
and a local property tax freeze, before he will consider a tax
increase.
Munger said continuing appropriations allow for payments for
state bonds, retired worker pensions, revenue-sharing to local
governments, and certain assistance programs for the poor or
disabled.
Without a budget, state workers will not get paid starting
July 15, school districts will not receive Aug. 10 state aid
payments, and new vendor and Medicaid provider payments will
stop, she said.
"I'm here to remind all involved that this is not a game to
be won or lost," Munger said.
Besides the looming budget deadline, Illinois' contract with
the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Council 31, which represents 38,000 state workers, expires on
June 30.
The union scheduled rallies around the state for Wednesday
to urge support for a fair contract.
"State employees have never been locked out or forced to
strike in some 40 years of collective bargaining in Illinois," a
statement from AFSME said. "But as a candidate, Governor Rauner
repeatedly vowed to 'shut down state government' in order to
weaken the rights and drive down the wages of public service
workers."
To prevent strikes or lockouts from disrupting crucial state
services, Democrats last month passed a bill requiring mediation
of collective bargaining agreements between Illinois and its
employees. However, Rauner is expected to veto the measure.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)