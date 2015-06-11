(Adds comments from union spokesman)
CHICAGO, June 11 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Thursday rejected the possibility of a short-term spending
plan to keep the state operating beyond the July 1 start of
fiscal 2016 if there is no deal over a full-year budget.
"An unbalanced short-term budget with no real reforms is
still a phony budget and unacceptable to the people of
Illinois," said a statement from the Republican governor's
office.
On Wednesday, Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger
said nearly all payments handled by her office will cease on
July 1 without appropriation authority contained in an enacted
fiscal 2016 budget. That includes workers' paychecks and new
payments to Medicaid providers.
The Illinois Hospital Association said on Thursday that a
lack of state funding for Medicaid, the healthcare program for
poor residents, could jeopardize access to services for
children, seniors and families, and the ability of hospitals to
meet their operating expenses.
"If a budget resolution does not appear likely by the end of
the month, the adoption of a temporary one-month budget should
be considered to preserve access to essential health services
until a final budget agreement is reached," the group said in a
statement.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees Council 31, a union local which represents 38,000
people employed by the state of Illinois, could go to court as
it has done in the past to ensure workers are paid, said Anders
Lindall, its spokesman, adding that an interim budget could
avert a shutdown.
"Failing that, our union will be prepared to do whatever's
necessary to ensure that public services are not disrupted and
public service workers are paid on time and in full," he said.
Democrats, who control the House and Senate, have passed a
$36.3 billion budget that relies on cuts and at least $3 billion
in yet-to-be-identified new revenue. Rauner has insisted that
lawmakers approve his so-called turnaround agenda, which
includes term limits and a local property tax freeze, before he
will consider a tax increase.
The governor's office said a budget deal can still be
reached this month with Democrats if they embrace "real reform
and compromise to grow the economy."
In 2007, the Illinois legislature passed a one-month
temporary budget amid a fiscal 2008 spending dispute with
then-Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich. A full-year budget was
not signed into law until Aug. 23, 2007.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio and
Jonathan Oatis)