CHICAGO, June 24 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday signed into law a school funding bill that marks the first fiscal 2016 budget bill passed by Democratic lawmakers to be enacted.

The Republican governor, who has been battling Democrats over the budget for the fiscal year that begins in a week, said he signed the measure to ensure schools open on time and teachers get paid.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)