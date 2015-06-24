(Adds background on budget, statement from governor, increase
in school funding)
CHICAGO, June 24 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Wednesday signed into law a school funding bill that marks
the first fiscal 2016 budget bill passed by Democratic lawmakers
to be enacted.
The Republican governor and leaders of the
Democrat-controlled legislature have been battling over the
budget for the fiscal year that begins in a week. Democrats
passed a $36.3 billion budget with a more than $3 billion
revenue hole that Rauner has refused to address unless lawmakers
adopt his so-called turnaround agenda.
Rauner said he signed the education funding bill to ensure
schools open on time and teachers get paid.
"I refuse to allow (House) Speaker (Michael) Madigan and the
legislators he controls to hold our schools hostage as part of
their plan to protect the political class and force a tax hike
on the middle class without real reform," the governor said in a
statement.
The lack of state funding levels for the upcoming school
year put districts in a bind. The Chicago Public Schools, the
nation's third largest public school system, said it was unable
to craft its own spending plan without having a state budget in
place.
Rauner said while the bill increases primary and secondary
school funding by $244 million, that amount is less than the
$312 million hike he sought in the budget he proposed in
February.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Andrew Hay)