June 25 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday vetoed 19 budget bills that he said would create a $4 billion deficit for the financially troubled state.

Rauner, a Republican who has been in an ongoing budget battle with the state's Democratic majority legislature, said in a statement the veto is to "protect Illinois taxpayers from an unbalanced and therefore unconstitutional budget." (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Lisa Lambert)