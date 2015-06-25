(Adds joint statement precluding strike/lockout for a month)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, June 25 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Thursday vetoed 19 budget bills that he said would create a
nearly $4 billion deficit for the financially troubled state.
Rauner, a Republican who has been in an ongoing budget
battle with the state's Democratic majority legislature, said in
a statement the veto is to "protect Illinois taxpayers from an
unbalanced and therefore unconstitutional budget."
Rauner on Wednesday signed into law school funding
legislation, marking the first fiscal 2016 budget bill passed by
Democratic lawmakers to be enacted.
In total, Democrats had passed a $36.3 billion budget that
relied on cuts and at least $3 billion in yet-to-be-identified
new revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Rauner, though, wants lawmakers to adopt his so-called
turnaround agenda.
Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger said earlier this month
that if Illinois does not have an enacted budget when its fiscal
year starts on July 1, state workers' paychecks and payments of
money owed to vendors and school districts will
stop.[ID:nL1N0YW1BT}
Payments on Illinois' $30 billion of outstanding bonds,
however, would continue.
There will not be a strike by the biggest union representing
state workers and the state will not lock out workers in July,
according to a joint statement from Rauner's office and the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Council 31.
The month-long agreement will allow the two sides to
continue negotiations over a new contract to replace the one
that expires on Tuesday "without the threat of disruption to
important public services," the statement said.
Letters were sent to state agency directors on Wednesday to
ask that they bring government shutdown preparation plans to a
House committee hearing next week, said Steve Brown, a spokesman
for House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Democrat.
Brown said Rauner missed an opportunity "to avoid disrupting
the lives of many, many middle-class families."
"We cannot accept the status quo of throwing more taxpayer
money into a broke and broken system," Rauner said in an opinion
piece published on Thursday in the Chicago Tribune.
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton said that he would
take time to discuss next steps with other legislators.
"It appears that the governor would rather move the state
toward a shutdown rather than reasonable compromises that
protect the middle class with a balanced approach to budgeting,"
said Cullerton, a Democrat, in a statement.
