CHICAGO, June 30 A fiscal 2016 budget for
Illinois remained in limbo on Tuesday as Governor Bruce Rauner
and Democratic legislative leaders remained at odds over his
so-called turnaround agenda of reforms.
With the new fiscal year starting on Wednesday, the
Republican governor vowed to keep the fifth-largest U.S. state
operating in the absence of an enacted spending plan.
"In the meantime, we're going to manage the government
without a budget, try to minimize the disruption to the people
of Illinois and we're committed to working hard to make sure the
men and women that serve the government are paid their full
salaries on time," Rauner told reporters in the state capital of
Springfield.
The governor continued to insist the Democratic-controlled
legislature take up reforms, including a local property tax
freeze, legislative term limits, and workers' compensation
changes, in order to aid the state's sagging finances and boost
economic growth.
Illinois has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 states.
"Unfortunately the governor continues to insist on sideshow
policies that will promote the corporate class at the expense of
the middle class," said Rikeesha Phelon, spokeswoman for Senate
President John Cullerton. "There is no resolution in sight."
She added that Rauner chose to lead Illinois into a
government shutdown by vetoing last week most of the fiscal 2016
budget passed by Democrats.
Rauner signed a school funding budget into law, but vetoed
other spending bills, citing a nearly $4 billion hole in the
Democrats' $36.3 billion budget.
The Illinois comptroller has said most state payments,
including payroll, will stop without appropriated funds. State
Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday said Illinois'
constitution and statutes prohibit expenditures in the absence
of an approved budget.
But Rauner insisted that a deal can be worked out to keep
paying workers. He also rejected criticism from House Speaker
Michael Madigan, who has said Rauner's "extreme" reforms were
deterring progress on a budget deal.
"Our policies are not extreme at all. They're common sense
and they're bipartisan," Rauner said, adding Illinois' debt,
deficit, property taxes, and conflicts of interest were extreme
instead.
The governor also said he was committed to helping the
cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools with a $634 million pension
payment due on Tuesday. The House may once again vote on a bill
to delay the payment for 40 days after the measure failed to
attract enough votes last week.
