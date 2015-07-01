By Fiona Ortiz
| SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 Illinois Governor
Bruce Rauner on Wednesday increased pressure on lawmakers
unwilling to adopt his pro-business reforms as the state began
its new fiscal year without a budget.
The Republican governor followed through on his plan to
ground the state airplane shuttle between Chicago and
Springfield, forcing some Chicago area lawmakers to find other
ways to make the 195-mile trip home. He also used an amendatory
veto to remove legislators' salary hikes ranging from $1,356 to
$1,905 in fiscal 2016, noting a similar provision eliminating
raises was incorporated into other recent state budgets.
The Democrat-controlled legislature was poised to pass a
one-month $2.26 billion budget to maintain essential services,
with legislation moving through a Senate Appropriations
Committee. But Rauner's staff made it clear a temporary spending
plan was not prudent.
In a memo, Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding said the
emergency budget "marches the taxpayers of Illinois toward an
unbalanced budget one month at a time."
The governor's office confirmed it borrowed $454 million
from special state funds in the meantime.
"It gives us greater flexibility to manage cash flow without
a budget and helps reduce the specter of prompt payment
penalties, which the state has routinely faced," said Rauner
spokeswoman Catherine Kelly.
Still, a legal battle looms over how much spending Rauner
can execute without a budget. Democrats argue there are wide
swathes of spending he cannot legally carry out without
appropriations passed by the legislature.
The governor has insisted the legislature take up reforms,
including a local property tax freeze, legislative term limits,
and workers' compensation changes, in order to aid the state's
sagging finances and boost economic growth.
Illinois has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 states.
Democrats need all of their 71 members in the 118-seat House
and 36 out of 59 Senate votes to pass their emergency one-month
budget, and the same numbers to override a veto.
Democrats continued to bring in witnesses to explain how
their services will be impacted by the lack of an Illinois
budget.
Hospital directors testified that without appropriation
authority they cannot receive federal Medicaid funds, which will
seriously impact their operations.
Chicago area mass transit officials warned of service cuts
and fare hikes in testimony before the full House.
"The bottom line here is there's no magic place we can go to
substitute funding from the state," said Chicago Transit
Authority President Dorval Carter Jr.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog
in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)