(Recasts with Senate and House votes)
By Fiona Ortiz
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 Illinois'
Democrat-controlled House failed to pass an emergency $2.26
billion one-month spending bill on Wednesday as a budget impasse
threatens a state government shutdown.
The Senate did pass an identical bill on Wednesday, which
will move to the House next week for a vote. However, Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner has signaled he will veto the bill if it
gets through both chambers. He is calling for pro-business
reforms that he says will help the economy, before he will
approve a budget.
The votes came on the first day of fiscal 2016, which began
without an enacted full-year budget giving Illinois the
authority to spend money.
The House's one-month spending measure fell four votes short
of the 71 needed for passage. But Democrats said they believe
they may have more votes next week.
The Senate's similar bill passed with 37 votes in favor,
none against, 11 present and 11 not voting.
State Senator Matt Murphy said the temporary spending plan
is mostly the same as the deficit-ridden $36.3 billion fiscal
2016 budget passed by Democrats and largely vetoed by Rauner.
"This is a stealth attempt to pass, month by month, the
budget that was passed last May," he said.
Lawmakers and the governor, a wealthy former investment
banker who took office in January, have been at loggerheads for
months over spending.
Democratic legislators in state capital Springfield said
they needed the emergency budget to maintain social services for
vulnerable people such as the elderly and disabled.
Republicans said they will not entertain new revenue
proposals until Illinois, which has the worst-funded pensions
and lowest credit ratings of any state, adopts sweeping reforms
of collective bargaining and taxes.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog
in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)