(Recasts with Senate and House votes)

By Fiona Ortiz

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 Illinois' Democrat-controlled House failed to pass an emergency $2.26 billion one-month spending bill on Wednesday as a budget impasse threatens a state government shutdown.

The Senate did pass an identical bill on Wednesday, which will move to the House next week for a vote. However, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has signaled he will veto the bill if it gets through both chambers. He is calling for pro-business reforms that he says will help the economy, before he will approve a budget.

The votes came on the first day of fiscal 2016, which began without an enacted full-year budget giving Illinois the authority to spend money.

The House's one-month spending measure fell four votes short of the 71 needed for passage. But Democrats said they believe they may have more votes next week.

The Senate's similar bill passed with 37 votes in favor, none against, 11 present and 11 not voting.

State Senator Matt Murphy said the temporary spending plan is mostly the same as the deficit-ridden $36.3 billion fiscal 2016 budget passed by Democrats and largely vetoed by Rauner.

"This is a stealth attempt to pass, month by month, the budget that was passed last May," he said.

Lawmakers and the governor, a wealthy former investment banker who took office in January, have been at loggerheads for months over spending.

Democratic legislators in state capital Springfield said they needed the emergency budget to maintain social services for vulnerable people such as the elderly and disabled.

Republicans said they will not entertain new revenue proposals until Illinois, which has the worst-funded pensions and lowest credit ratings of any state, adopts sweeping reforms of collective bargaining and taxes. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)