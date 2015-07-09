(Adds new court ruling on payroll, House Speaker comments, loan
deal for state workers, paragraphs 5-12)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 9 The Illinois House of
Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to fund "essential
services" and state worker paychecks for a month, as the chamber
controlled by Democrats remained at an impasse with the
Republican governor over a full-year fiscal 2016 budget.
The measure, which passed with a veto-proof 71 votes, now
heads back to the Senate. That body, also controlled by
Democrats, passed a $2.26 billion temporary spending bill last
week. However, that bill did not include a provision for worker
paychecks.
House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie said the
one-month budget would allow Illinois to fund critical services
for the disabled, elderly and others, while making sure state
workers get paid. But House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said
the bill was a futile exercise.
"It won't be signed into law and we'll be back at square
one," he said, after blaming Democrats for the state's fiscal
mess.
A spokesman for the state's biggest union, American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31,
said a St. Clair County judge on Thursday ordered the state to
pay its workers.
That contradicted a Tuesday ruling by a Cook County judge
who said state workers cannot be paid in full and on time
without an enacted budget. The first paychecks for fiscal 2016,
which began July 1, are due out on Wednesday, July 15.
The House vote came after a lengthy debate in which
Republicans pointed fingers at Democrats over Illinois' huge
fiscal woes. There was also name-calling. One lawmaker even sang
a made-up song about the state budget with lyrics that included
"Budget, budget we need a budget now." Illinois has the
worst-funded pensions and lowest credit ratings among the 50
U.S. states.
Currie said Republican Governor Bruce Rauner will be able
to use his veto to alter the bill.
Lance Trover, Rauner's spokesman, blasted Democratic House
Speaker Michael Madigan and his members, saying they
"irresponsibly voted for yet another unbalanced budget plan."
On Wednesday, Rauner dared Madigan to push a tax hike. He
also made it clear he would not consider new revenue until the
legislature adopts his agenda that includes a local property tax
freeze and legislative term limits.
At a press conference following the House session, Madigan
made it clear his members cannot accept most of the governor's
agenda. He also held out the possibility Rauner may reverse
course as he did on other matters and sign the one-month budget.
"If you follow the governor's action day by day, there's a
lot of u-turns in the road," Madigan said.
The governor last month vetoed a $36 billion full-year
budget passed by Democrats because it had a $4 billion deficit.
The Senate is scheduled to be back in session on Tuesday. In the
meantime, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced on
Thursday a deal with credit unions to offer state workers
interest-free loans until payroll resumes.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang and David
Gregorio)