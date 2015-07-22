CHICAGO, July 22 Illinois Senate President John Cullerton on Wednesday called on the governor to submit a new, balanced spending plan and restart the stalled 2016 budget process.

With Illinois past its July 1 deadline for having a budget in place, the Democratic lawmaker said the state risks having its credit ratings sink further.

"We don't want to get downgraded even more than we already are. That's what's going to happen if we don't pass a balanced budget," Cullerton told reporters.

Illinois has the lowest credit ratings among the 50 states, and rating agencies have warned they could fall into the low investment grade triple-B level if the state lacks a credible spending plan.

Even before Cullerton ended his press conference, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner issued a statement that reiterated his position that lawmakers must first adopt his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes legislative term limits and a local property tax freeze.

"President Cullerton made clear today that his view of a balanced budget is a budget that makes no spending reforms, no pension reform and only raises taxes," said Rauner spokesman Lance Trover.

At a press conference in the state capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Rauner lashed out at Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan for holding "sham votes" on pieces of the governor's agenda. Madigan countered that Rauner should sign the one-month emergency budget bill passed by Democrats to fund essential services and should tone down his "extreme" agenda.

Rauner last month vetoed the Democrats' full-year budget because it was short $4 billion in revenue. Cullerton said the budget Rauner unveiled in February was short almost $6 billion because it relied on cuts and other measures that required legislative, federal or labor union approval. He added that on the state level no bills were ever filed for the governor's measures.

Senate Democrats last week overrode Rauner's vetoes of five of the full-year budget bills, but an override faces a tougher time in the House where all 71 Democrat votes would be needed.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)