CHICAGO Aug 27 A high-priced budget guru tapped
by Illinois' governor earlier this year to whip the state's
structurally imbalanced finances into shape may not be done when
her contract ends on Friday.
A source in Governor Bruce Rauner's administration said on
Thursday that Donna Arduin's contract, which was extended in
June, is under review and could potentially be extended again.
Despite Arduin's extensive budget experience in other
states, Illinois remains without a spending plan nearly two
months into the fiscal year that began July 1. The Republican
governor and Democrats who control the House and Senate remain
at an impasse over structural reforms and revenue increases.
Arduin, a partner in consulting firm Arduin, Laffer & Moore,
did not immediately respond to emailed questions regarding her
post-contract plans.
Her initial contract with the state paid $120,000 - or
$30,000 a month - from Feb. 1 through May 31, according to state
documents. A contract extension until budget enactment or Aug.
28, whichever came first, cut the monthly payment to $15,000,
for a maximum contract payout of $135,000.
Under the contract, which required services to be performed
within Illinois, Arduin was tasked with helping to prepare
Rauner's proposed budget and "draft legislative initiatives and
proposals for presentation to the General Assembly." Other
duties included communicating with state lawmakers over budget
and other matters.
"She attended the governor's revenue working group meetings
in May. We haven't heard from her since," said Rikeesha Phelon,
spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton.
Arduin has worked for various Republican governors since the
early 1990s - including Michigan's John Engler, New York's
George Pataki, California's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Florida's
Jeb Bush - and has chopped billions of dollars from state
spending. She also worked on the transition team of current
Florida Governor Rick Scott.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)