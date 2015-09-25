(Corrects spelling of governor's spokeswoman's first name to
By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, Sept 25 The newest casualties of
Illinois' long-running budget impasse could be garbage pickup at
the state Capitol, lights in state offices and armored truck
service that moves large cash shipments out of drivers license
facilities, Secretary of State Jesse White warned on Friday.
Feuding between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the state Legislature has Illinois nearing
its fourth month without a budget. That means an array of
government vendors are not getting paid for services they have
provided since fiscal 2016 began on July 1.
The impasse stems from the governor's insistence on tying
enactment of a new budget to passage of his framework for
business-friendly changes to state workers' compensation,
collective bargaining, tort and property tax laws.
Without spending authority, White said his office is facing
the prospect of bills no longer being paid. That would affect
motorists seeking drivers' services, his office's computer
operations and upkeep of the state's Capitol complex in
Springfield, he said.
"This situation has grown critical, and we are seeking a
solution to this problem," the five-term Democratic secretary of
state wrote in a letter to Rauner that was released on Friday.
White said unpaid computer and software contractors have
threatened to quit performing maintenance and data-breach
protection services on the secretary of state's sprawling
computer network, and some landlords for facilities in which
drivers' services offices are based are pursuing default actions
against the state for nonpayment of rent.
On another front, the unpaid company that provides armored
truck service has threatened to discontinue collecting as much
as $100,000 in cash per day from secretary of state facilities,
he said.
The secretary of state also cautioned that daily garbage
pickup at the state Capitol could be imperiled because the
vendor has threatened to discontinue waste collection until
getting paid. White said he is concerned electricity, gas and
coal supplies also are at risk because of nonpayment of bills.
A Rauner aide said on Friday that the governor's office
reached out to White about his letter and shares concerns about
other cash-starved functions within state agencies under the
governor's control.
"We hope (White) will also join us in encouraging his
friends in the legislature to fulfill their constitutional
obligation to pass a truly balanced budget," Rauner's
spokeswoman, Lyndsey Walters, said.
