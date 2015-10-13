CHICAGO Oct 13 Illinois' budget impasse has reached a point where full and timely payments for big ticket items such as pensions could be in jeopardy, the state comptroller's office indicated on Tuesday.

Comptroller Leslie Munger set a Wednesday press conference "to discuss the significant cash flow constraints the continuing budget impasse is placing on state finances and the challenges of making timely state payments in the months ahead," according to an advisory from her office.

The battle between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. However, the state is required, even without a budget, to put aside money each month for pensions and debt service on bonds.

Illinois' debt service payments on bonds total $3.4 billion in fiscal 2016, while payments to its five retirement systems total $6.8 billion, according to a May budget analysis by the Chicago-based Civic Federation. A monthly breakdown of those amounts was not immediately available from Munger's office.

Illinois has also been ordered by courts to pay its workers and comply with federal consent decrees to fund health care and other services based on fiscal 2015 funding levels. But fiscal 2016 revenue is projected to fall by nearly 18 percent from fiscal 2015 due mainly to the rollback of temporary higher income tax rates on Jan. 1

"We are doing everything within our ability to make sure the government runs and meets its obligations without having a budget," Rauner said at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday.

He declined to say which payments should be shorted in a cash-flow crunch.

"One thing I wouldn't do is discuss that with you now," the governor said.

Steve Brown, spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, said the sole responsibility for the state's cash flow problems rests with Rauner, who vetoed all but the school funding budget passed by the legislature.

"That's why we've been saying since May the number one issue was the budget," Brown said.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)