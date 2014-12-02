CHICAGO Dec 2 Illinois Governor-elect Bruce
Rauner said on Tuesday that the state's already "dire" financial
condition gets worse as he and his team drill down on the
budget.
"Every time we look under the hood, look at different
departments, look at different issues, the problems, the
deficits, the overspending are more significant than has been
discussed in the past," the Republican told reporters in the
state capitol in Springfield.
Rauner, who takes office in January after beating Democratic
Governor Pat Quinn in the Nov. 4 election, said one-time revenue
measures in Illinois' current budget would put a nearly $1.44
billion hole in the fiscal 2016 budget.
He said Quinn signed into law a "phony" $35 billion general
funds budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 that was not
even close to being balanced.
Rauner pointed to $650 million that was borrowed from other
state funds as well as costs for Medicaid and other programs
that were shifted to other fiscal years.
Abdon Pallasch, Illinois' assistant budget director, said
while Quinn proposed a comprehensive budget last March, the
legislature sent him an "incomplete" spending plan.
That is largely because lawmakers did not act on Quinn's
request to stop income tax rates, which were temporarily hiked
in 2011, from partially rolling back halfway through fiscal
2015. As a result, revenue is expected to fall by as much as $2
billion from January through June. In fiscal 2016, the revenue
decline would be about $6 billion.
But Rauner said the state's fiscal woes were due to years of
financial mismanagement and not because the tax rates will fall
as of Jan 1. Rauner added that he wants to work on bipartisan
solutions with the Democrat-controlled legislature.
The state also faces the likelihood that a pension reform
law that would save about $1 billion in fiscal 2016 will be
declared unconstitutional by the Illinois Supreme Court sometime
next year..
Illinois has the worst-funded state pension system and its
credit ratings are the lowest among all 50 states.
