CHICAGO, March 24 A Illinois House committee on
Tuesday approved two bills that would plug a $1.6 billion hole
in the state's budget by cutting spending on most programs by
2.25 percent and tapping money from other funds.
The bipartisan vote by the House Executive Committee came
after top aides to Republican Governor Bruce Rauner testified in
favor of the Democrat-sponsored legislation.
"Governor Rauner didn't create this fiscal mess, but he is
willing to work across party lines to fix it," Richard Goldberg,
the governor's deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs,
told the committee.
He noted that the legislation offered by Democratic House
Speaker Michael Madigan does not rely on higher taxes or
borrowing.
More than 80 percent of the state's budget hole would be
filled through the fund transfers, according to Democratic State
Representative Barbara Flynn Currie, a sponsor of the
legislation. She added that the plan provides funding for
services that were running out of money well before the fiscal
year ends on June 30, including for prison guards, court
reporters and child care.
"This way, I think we can get through the remainder of the
fiscal year," Currie said.
She added that the legislation would give Rauner the ability
to transfer some funds between agencies, along with a $97
million lump sum appropriation to help school districts unable
to handle the 2.25 percent funding cut and another $90 million
to plug unanticipated budget holes.
Senate President John Cullerton will meet with his
Democratic caucus to gauge support for the bills, said Rikeesha
Phelon, his spokeswoman.
Cullerton said last month that the questionable $6.6 billion
in spending cuts and savings that Rauner put in his $32 billion
fiscal 2016 budget proposal on Feb. 18 made reaching an
agreement on the fiscal 2015 budget fix more difficult.
Illinois' credit ratings at the bottom of the A-scale are
the lowest among the 50 states and have negative outlooks
tipping toward triple-B - a low investment-grade rating level
rarely assigned to U.S. states.
A structural budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension
liability and revenue loss from the partial rollback of
temporary income tax rates are key factors.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Paul Simao)