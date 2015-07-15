CHICAGO, July 15 The Illinois Senate gave final
approval on Wednesday to a $2.26 billion, one-month budget that
Governor Bruce Rauner has repeatedly said he will reject.
The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 39-0 to send the
measure to the Republican governor, with 15 members voting
"present." The Senate had to take up the bill a second time
after the Democratic-controlled House last week amended it to
add a provision ensuring state workers would be paid in full and
on time during July.
An impasse between the governor and Democratic lawmakers has
left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began
July 1. Democrats have been holding out for spending cuts and
new revenue, while Rauner wants lawmakers to adopt controversial
reforms, including legislative term limits and a local property
tax freeze, before he will entertain new revenue.
Senate Democrats also overrode Rauner's vetoes of some of
the full-year fiscal 2016 budget bills that Democrats passed in
May. The governor contended the $36 billion spending plan was
short $4 billion in revenue.
The fate of the veto overrides was uncertain in the House,
where all 71 Democrats would have to vote to override, but not
every Democrat originally voted for all of the full-year budget
bills.
Meanwhile, state workers owed paychecks on Wednesday
received them, according to the Illinois Comptroller's office.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan asked the state supreme
court on Monday to decide on the constitutionality of paying
workers in the absence of an enacted budget.
